Mild And Breezy Conditions On Tap

Tracking rain & snow....
Weather Update 2/10
Posted at 7:24 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 07:29:46-05

Expect a mix of sun & clouds, along with breezy and mild conditions today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The above normal trend will linger into Saturday. A coastal low could bring the chance for rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be much colder behind a cold front with highs only in the upper 20s to 30 degrees to kick off next week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

