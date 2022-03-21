Watch
Weather

Actions

Midweek Showers & Thunderstorms

Low severe weather risk...
Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:24:11-04
p1.JPG

In true spring fashion, rain chances are here!
The good news — Wednesday and Thursday are the only days that I expect significant rain to fall across the area. A potent low pressure system that is currently prompting numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings will advance towards our area Wednesday. The severe weather risk for us is low — the best chance of seeing strong storms will be for folks in southern Maryland.

p3.JPG

Showers will linger through Thursday, but they should taper off by midday. Strong southerly flow will propel temperatures into the lower 70s, before another system (that looks pretty dry) will bring cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

p2.JPG

#staytuned

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018