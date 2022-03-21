Midweek Showers & Thunderstorms

WMAR

In true spring fashion, rain chances are here!

The good news — Wednesday and Thursday are the only days that I expect significant rain to fall across the area. A potent low pressure system that is currently prompting numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings will advance towards our area Wednesday. The severe weather risk for us is low — the best chance of seeing strong storms will be for folks in southern Maryland.

Showers will linger through Thursday, but they should taper off by midday. Strong southerly flow will propel temperatures into the lower 70s, before another system (that looks pretty dry) will bring cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

