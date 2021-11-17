Mid-Week Warm-Up

Warmer temperatures are on the way this afternoon and tomorrow. Afternoon highs today will be in the low to mid 60s and Thursday's high will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow evening ahead and along a cold front rain will push in. Colder temps arrive on Friday behind the front on Friday into the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be seasonal with highs in the upper 50s. The next chance for showers will kick off next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.