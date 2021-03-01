WMAR

Meteorological spring is here!!!

So what's the difference between meteorological spring and astronomical spring you ask?

Well, meteorological spring is defined as the three month period of March, April, and May. Put frankly-- it allows meteorologists to simplistically monitor annual temperature cycles. Astronomical spring is associated with the vernal equinox, which typically happens on or around March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere. In Baltimore-- afternoon highs should climb from 49° today, to 78° by the end of the May.

Mother nature clearly did not get the memo.

Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to climb into the lower 40s-- on top of that it will be windy, so wind chills will only climb into the mid 30s. The good news is that we will see strong westerly flow arrive Wednesday, and that will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures hang out in the upper 40s/low 50s through the beginning of next week.

