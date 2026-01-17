Messy weekend forecast ending Sunday

Good morning, happy Sunday!

A bit of a mixed bag for the weekend as a whole, with mixed precipitation on Saturday and snow showers this morning.

Some accumulation can be expected as this system lifts to our east. Temperatures will support snow and accumulation, with the 30s expected for highs. Brace for some bitterly cold weather this week as the teens and 20s make their way in. Monday night into Tuesday will be some of the coldest air we have seen this season, with lows struggling to get above 10 degrees.

Have a safe weekend and happy holiday.