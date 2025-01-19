Messy Sunday morning forecast (1/19/2025)

Happy Sunday!

A messy forecast is in store for the state today with freezing temperatures and precipitation moving in. High range in the 30s this afternoon with a mix of rain and snow pushing through the area throughout the next several hours. Temperatures will support snowfall with this system, so roadways at times may become hazardous for travel. Please use caution while out and about today. Rounds of moisture will push through, eventually putting us in the total range for accumulation between 2"-5". Lows tonight turn frigid as we see temperatures turn cold in the wake of this frontal system.