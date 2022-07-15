Manageable humidity today

BALTIMORE — Wrapping up the work week on a mainly dry note with a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper-80s with manageable humidity. Humidity will ramp up this weekend through the middle of next week. There is a chance of some afternoon/evening thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The better opportunity for showers and storms will commence Monday. It will feel very hot and humid by the middle of next week with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near the triple digits!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.