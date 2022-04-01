Mainly dry With Isolated/Scattered Showers Possible

Showers this morning will give way to some dry time and some sun. Another round of isolated/scattered showers is possible this afternoon, along with graupel, small hail and a rumble of thunder as an upper level trough moves through. The weekend will be 50/50 with dry conditions on Saturday and morning rain on Sunday. Highs will bump up above normal on Tuesday and the chance for showers comes back on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

