Mainly dry today

BALTIMORE — Today will be drier with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Clouds thicken up overnight-keeping low temperatures in the 50s. Rain moves early Friday morning around daybreak and becomes widespread throughout the morning commute. Occasional showers are in store for the afternoon and evening. Onshore winds will increase, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. This will allow temperatures to range in the low-60s. Scattered showers spill into Saturday with some rumbles of thunder possible. A second disturbance will invade the region on Sunday-bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to Maryland during the evening hours. Showers and storms will diminish Monday morning with a chance of a few showers on Tuesday. Wednesday looks drier.

Have a terrific Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 8 mph.

Friday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a chance for showers, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.