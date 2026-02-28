A total lunar eclipse is set to light up the early morning sky Tuesday, turning the moon a striking red-orange color visible to early risers.

Tony Rice, a NASA Ambassador, said a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align so that their shadows are cast in a specific way.

"A lunar eclipse is the opposite of a solar eclipse. It's when the sun, earth, and moon line up so that their shadows are being cast."

A total lunar eclipse arrives Tuesday morning, turning the moon a vivid red-orange. NASA Ambassador Tony Rice explains the science behind the blood moon. Lunar eclipse Tuesday morning: What to know about the rare 'blood moon'

During a solar eclipse, the moon blocks sunlight from reaching Earth. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon — producing the red-orange color that is only possible because of Earth's atmosphere.

Rice said the phenomenon requires a very specific condition.

"You have to be on a planet that has an atmosphere. You are seeing sunlight filtering through our atmosphere. That orange red light, what you are seeing there is all of the sunrises and sunsets simultaneously on earth being cast onto the moon."

The best time to view the eclipse will be Tuesday morning between 6:04 and 7:02 a.m.

Rice said this eclipse offers a unique viewing opportunity for those on the East Coast.

"This one because it's happening at moonset / sunrise on the east coast, if you are high enough you'll be able to see the sun and moon in the sky at the same time!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.