Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lowering the humidity today!

Sun-filled weekend!
Good Thursday evening everyone! Mostly cloudy skies continue to plague Maryland skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center still has us under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. This will taper off into the evening as a strong cold front brushes through the region.
high.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Drier air filters into the region today and the humidity decreases with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s! Mostly sunny skies this weekend with afternoon temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. There will be an uptick in the humidity department next week with increased rain and storm chances mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk