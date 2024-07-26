Lowering the humidity today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Drier air filters into the region today and the humidity decreases with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s! Mostly sunny skies this weekend with afternoon temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. There will be an uptick in the humidity department next week with increased rain and storm chances mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.