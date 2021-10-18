Watch
Weather

Actions

Low Rain Chances & Warming Temps

Cooler temps return this weekend...
Posted at 7:12 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 19:12:20-04

Another chilly morning... as temperatures are in the upper 40s/low 50s as you head out the door. A light jacket may be a good idea for Tuesday as winds will still gust to 15mph, so a little chilly will linger all day.

p4.JPG

If you had a long weekend and neglected giving the car a bath... mother nature is giving us plenty of time to make it to the carwash. High pressure will be moving to the south of us, but will be strong enough to keep sunny skies dominant in the forecast. A weak cold front will approach our area late Thursday, but there doesn't look to be enough moisture with it to do anything other than an isolated shower.

p3.JPG

Dry weather will linger into your weekend, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler.
#staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018