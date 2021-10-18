Low Rain Chances & Warming Temps

Another chilly morning... as temperatures are in the upper 40s/low 50s as you head out the door. A light jacket may be a good idea for Tuesday as winds will still gust to 15mph, so a little chilly will linger all day.

WMAR

If you had a long weekend and neglected giving the car a bath... mother nature is giving us plenty of time to make it to the carwash. High pressure will be moving to the south of us, but will be strong enough to keep sunny skies dominant in the forecast. A weak cold front will approach our area late Thursday, but there doesn't look to be enough moisture with it to do anything other than an isolated shower.

WMAR

Dry weather will linger into your weekend, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler.

#staytuned