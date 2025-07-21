Low humidity to kick off the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Take advantage of the lower humidity today and tomorrow! High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s through mid-week. There will be tons of sunshine throughout the week! Temperatures rise into the 90s late-week with more humidity. Rain and storm chances increase this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.