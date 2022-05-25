Lots of Clouds Today

BALTIMORE — Clouds will make another appearance, although a few sunny breaks are possible. High temperatures will trend slightly warmer than yesterday, in the upper-60s to low-70s. A few sprinkles are possible, but the day will be primarily dry. A few showers possible Thursday, but our best chance for showers and storms will be on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs will rebound back into the 80s! There is a chance for some lingering showers Saturday morning with clearing occurring throughout the day. Temperatures will warm above normal through Memorial Day weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s into early next week!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.