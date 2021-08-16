Watch
Weather

Actions

Lot's More Rain To Come

Flooding possible as rain chance lingers...
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 18:55:34-04
p3.JPG

Here we go...
Another week plagued with rain chances...

A weak warm front is sliding through the area as we head into Tuesday -- that is our source for increased cloud cover and the showers we are seeing moving in tonight. By Wednesday we will be tracking the remnants of Fred -- which at the moment looks to pass near or west of the Appalachians later Tuesday night and then advancing through Pennsylvania by Wednesday or Wednesday night. This presents a chance for heavy rain, which looks to be greatest the further west you go; however, if the track of Fred shifts a little further east that flooding potential would shift eastward.

p5.JPG

With that being said --- a little rain would do us some good. While none of our area is officially in a drought, there are several areas, including most of Kent County and southern Harford County that are a little drier than we would like. It's like they say, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing sometimes -- and that is the dilemma we are facing. Most areas can expect to pick up 1-2" of rain through Wednesday night, but some of the more robust storms could sends isolated locations towards 3"

p6.JPG

#staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018