Lot's More Rain To Come

Another week plagued with rain chances...

A weak warm front is sliding through the area as we head into Tuesday -- that is our source for increased cloud cover and the showers we are seeing moving in tonight. By Wednesday we will be tracking the remnants of Fred -- which at the moment looks to pass near or west of the Appalachians later Tuesday night and then advancing through Pennsylvania by Wednesday or Wednesday night. This presents a chance for heavy rain, which looks to be greatest the further west you go; however, if the track of Fred shifts a little further east that flooding potential would shift eastward.

With that being said --- a little rain would do us some good. While none of our area is officially in a drought, there are several areas, including most of Kent County and southern Harford County that are a little drier than we would like. It's like they say, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing sometimes -- and that is the dilemma we are facing. Most areas can expect to pick up 1-2" of rain through Wednesday night, but some of the more robust storms could sends isolated locations towards 3"

