Lingering showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Showers linger throughout the day with cooler than normal temperatures, in the mid to upper-60s. A spotty shower is possible on Friday, but there will be more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. The weather dries out on Friday, with a slight warm-up. The weekend looks fantastic for any Memorial Day travel, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. We are tracking a weather system that will arrive next week, but the jury is still out on the time and intensity of the storm. As of now, most models keep us dry on Memorial Day, with rain arriving during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower. A high near 67.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Memorial Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.