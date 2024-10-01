Lingering showers through mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! We are kicking off October on a cloudy note with on and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below normal today, in the upper-60s. Rain gradually starts to break up by Wednesday! We are back to sunshine by the end of the week. That will be enough to warm us into the upper 70s. The weekend is looking good for now.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.