Lingering showers and storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Patchy fog develops this morning thanks to a saturated ground and warm/humid air! Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder are expected this morning ahead of the cold front. A broken line of showers and storms will develop this afternoon as the cold front works through. Temperatures will be very warm, in the upper-80s and the humidity will be in full force. Drier air works into the region on Friday this weekend and humidity levels drop! Next week starts off dry with seasonal temperatures before we warm up into the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.