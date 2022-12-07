BALTIMORE — Starting off with patchy fog and lingering showers this morning. Showers will taper off this afternoon as a cold front moves to our southeast. Temperatures will be milder today, in the upper-50s and low-60s. Drier for Thursday with plenty of clouds. Another disturbance will bring moisture to the area on Friday, which may linger into the beginning of Saturday. Temperatures will drop late-week with highs in the upper-40s on Friday through the weekend. There will be plenty of clouds this weekend with a stray shower possible on Sunday afternoon. Drier next week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.