Light snow Thursday morning

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Light snow arrives during the morning commute. While overall snowfall totals will be less than 1" for most, untreated roads could become slick, and visibilities could drop briefly. Winter Weather Advisories go into place form 7-11 AM. The light snow wraps up by midday with blustery winds to follow. Northwest wind gusts between 30-35 mph will make it feel like the teens throughout the day. Single digit wind chills are expected tonight as winds remain elevated. A windy finish to the week with more sunshine on Friday. Winds will relax and temperatures will climb back into the 40s this weekend. The 50s come back in style next week with a slight chance of a few rain showers on Tuesday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Snow. High near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.