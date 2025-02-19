Light snow through Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Cold with mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures staying below freezing for most. Light snow will drift into the area this afternoon, mostly to the south of the Baltimore metro. About a trace to half an inch of snow looks likely across central Maryland with higher snowfall totals around southern Maryland and Virginia. The chance for light snow will linger into Thursday. Winds will pick up Thursday afternoon with wind gusts between 35-40 mph. This will keep temperatures in the low-30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. It will be a cold and windy end to the work week, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the 40s this weekend with ample sunshine! Milder air arrives next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.