Light snow this morning

BALTIMORE — Very light snow is possible overnight, but little to no accumulation is expected. The most we could see is just a coating on grassy surfaces. This will mainly happen in Baltimore to southern Maryland. Cooler air comes in for the rest f the week with a mix of sun and clouds. On Friday a very cold airmass moves in. Lows are likely in the tens and wind chills in the single digits. This will keep things cold in the 20s on Saturday. Sunday a few more clouds build in and temps move back to the 40s. Next week starts off quiet and mild.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.