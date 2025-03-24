Light showers with warm afternoon ahead

Happy Monday!

It's a bit gross as you step out the door this morning with temperatures hovering in the 40s and drizzle. Monday will shape up nicely for the afternoon hours as some rain begins to taper off and temperatures rise into the 60s. A gradual clearing looks to be in the works for the overnight hours into Tuesday. Tuesday into Wednesday, we see another scattered shot of rain with a dip in temperatures. We will build back heat just in time for the weekend, which at the moment is trending dry!

Have a great day!

Monday Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.