Light rain showers today

Summer-like temps this weekend!
Warmer weather is back into the 60s on Friday. Most of the day will be dry, but showers are back by the late afternoon and evening hours. Overall, rain totals will be low. The weekend has a huge warm-up with temperatures back into the 80s! Rain returns for the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday, meaning the O's home opener could be met with rain.
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Milder temperatures today, with highs in the mid-60s! Light rain showers slide through later this afternoon and evening. A major warm-up ensues this weekend with temperatures rising back into the 80s on Saturday! Rain returns for the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday, meaning the O's home opener could be met with rain. We cool quickly after that with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s. We rebound by Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers likely. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. West wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77.
Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

