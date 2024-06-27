Less humidity late-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Rain tapers during the morning commute and gradual clearing is expected! Humidity levels decrease throughout the day in the wake of the cold front and high temperatures will trend more seasonal, in the upper-80s and near 90°. Friday will be pleasant and sunny with seasonal temperatures! Scattered showers and storms return both days this weekend. It will feel hot and humid on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Next week is much closer to average for high temperatures with clear skies expected.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers early. Gradual clearing, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday A chance of showers,and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.