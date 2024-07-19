Less humid with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Today will feel more comfortable with highs in the upper-80s and lower humidity! Skies will remain dry but the weather pattern becomes more humid and active heading into the weekend. This will promote thunderstorm activity on Saturday afternoon. The severe potential is low. Drying out on Sunday with highs returning to the 90s. All next week is a signature of summer with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.