Less Humid Today!

BALTIMORE — In the wake of the cold front passing, a refreshing northwest wind ushers in a drier and a more comfortable air mass to the Mid-Atlantic! It will feel less humid outside and highs will trend near average, in the lower-80s. Expect more sunshine during the afternoon! The weekend will be dominated by high pressure— which means lots of sunshine and it will feel great as well! High temperatures will range in the mid-80s for much of next week. A cold front will bring the next chance for rain on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.