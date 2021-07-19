Less Humid Than Last Week

WMAR

Finally, some good news!

First off--- it's summer, so gone are those picture perfect afternoons. However, there is something to look forward to in this forecast. Thanks to this weekend's cold front dewpoints have dipped out of the 70s and into the 60s. That drop is very noticeable--- think of how nice it's felt the last couple of days... We will continue to feel slightly sticky but manageable over the next few days.

After Wednesday's frontal passage, dewpoints will drop even further -- making Thursday the pick of the week for the outdoor run/bike ride.

WMAR

Humidity increases by Sunday as southerly flow brings showers and thunderstorms back into view. Temperatures also rebound back into the lower 90s.

WMAR

#staytuned