Less Humid But Breezy

A lovely day is in store with less humidity and plenty of sunshine. A secondary front will sweep through this afternoon but it will be a dry front. The only moisture we'll receive is in the form of increasing clouds. The winds will pick up behind the front with westerly gusts up to 25-30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. A warm front moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday bringing the chance for showers late Wednesday into Thursday morning. We will feel the affects of the warm front by the end of the week, as highs soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. That trend will continue into Saturday. It will be hot and humid with a slight chance for showers and storms possible for Preakness.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

