Less breezy with more sun

Up and down temps...
Over the next few days, highs hold in the low-40s, but it will feel like the low-30s due to the wind chill. Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph can be expected. Winds relax tonight and temperatures return to seasonal levels mid-week with highs in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies continue through the first day of winter with temperatures near 50°. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/feeling-blustery-today
Posted at 2:29 AM, Dec 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — High pressure yields more sunshine today with seasonal high temperatures, in the upper-40s through Thursday. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will remain near/slightly above average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and low-50s. The bulk of the holiday weekend will be rain/snow-free with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Christmas Day looks dry for now, but clouds move in on the first day of Kwanzaa. Stay tuned as this may change!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

