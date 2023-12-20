Less breezy with more sun

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields more sunshine today with seasonal high temperatures, in the upper-40s through Thursday. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will remain near/slightly above average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and low-50s. The bulk of the holiday weekend will be rain/snow-free with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Christmas Day looks dry for now, but clouds move in on the first day of Kwanzaa. Stay tuned as this may change!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.