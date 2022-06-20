Less Breezy Today

BALTIMORE — The great weather continues clear skies still hold on and the cooler air hangs on. This will seep into Monday where the highs will still be in the upper 70s and low 80s along side less humidity. This ends heading into the middle of the week where both the temperature and humidity begin to increase. Wednesday will be the day to keep an eye out for with thunder showers possible. Both Tuesday and Thursday also have a shower chance but will be isolated at best. The heat hangs on heading into the weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.