Less breezy & seasonal today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Clouds will gradually increase with temperatures climbing to seasonal levels, in the low to mid-50s. High pressure keeps the rain away for today before it moves offshore. If you are traveling you'll likely run into some rain to the west. Thanksgiving starts off wet and windy, with on and off rain showers lingering through the afternoon. High temperatures get knock down into the 40s following the cold front with blustery conditions expected this weekend. Temperatures will start off in the 20s and will only warm up to the low-40s during the afternoon. Conditions remain chilly into early next week with mostly sunny skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night Rain, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Rainy and windy. Patchy fog. High near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.