Leftover snowpack sticks around

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! An unusually prolonged period of cold air invades the region this week, keeping high temperatures below freezing and wind chills in the negatives overnight. Sunny skies will linger through the week before more clouds roll into the area this weekend. As of right now, there is plenty of uncertainty with the placement of the coastal storm this weekend. Most of the guidance keeps the system offshore, but a westward shift of a few hundred miles could introduce snow to the forecast. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team is watching this very closely.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -3.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 31.