Last Monday before the holiday

Good morning and happy Monday!

Clear start to the morning and the first full day of the Winter season. Temperatures will warm gradually over the next several hours, with the 40s expected for highs. Winds have died down this morning and are expected to stay mild throughout the majority of the day. A few gusts could range above 20 miles per hour. We will continue to warm this week with above-average temperatures moving in for the end of the week. This means No White Christmas again this year, even with a little moisture in the forecast. Rain mix will arrive late tonight and exit around sunrise Tuesday. A few more showers can be expected this week, but just in the form of rain.

Overnight Clear, with a low around 19.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 35.

Tuesday A chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Christmas Day A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.