January is here, and sunshine is back

Good morning, Happy New Year!

New day, similar forecast... Temperatures are cool this morning with overcast conditions. Temperatures will have little movement over the next several hours, with only the 30s projected. Winds will continue until the evening hours of tonight. Brace for it feeling like January. We are keeping our eye on a possible system for Saturday, but an otherwise slow weather start to the new year.

Have a safe and healthy

New Year's Day Sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.