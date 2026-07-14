It's time to turn up the heat!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies and sizzling temperatures, in the low-90s this afternoon! The heat and humidity build through the rest of the week. As the humidity peaks, heat index values will soar to around 108°, making Wednesday the hottest day of the week. The good news is that we'll stay dry through the workweek under strong high pressure. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms doesn't arrive until the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.