It's Getting Hot In Here...

WMAR

A secondary (dry) front will slide through the area tomorrow—but it will be relatively weak. We'll see slightly cooler temperatures due to that front on Wednesday—but more importantly dewpoints will remain the 40s, which means it will be VERY comfortable. We'll see an uptick as a warm front brings southerly flow into the region Thursday and we'll see humidity increase as we head into the weekend.

WMAR

Temperatures on the other hand will spike Friday and Saturday. The hottest day of 2022 so far is in the cards for us Saturday— as temperatures are set to climb into the lower 90s! A stray shower looks possible Saturday but the best chance for weekend rain will be Sunday afternoon/evening.

#staytuned