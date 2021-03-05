It's Cold, But Not As Cold As 2015

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Marine One, carrying President Barack Obama, blows the snow covering the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 6, 2015, as it takes off for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md.. The president is traveling to Columbia, S.C. to participate in a town hall at Benedict College. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Let's face it-- most of us are looking forward to some warmer weather. Since the forecast is looking a little chilly (but sunny) I thought that I'd use this time to talk about a COLDER March 5/6 that occurred six years ago. In 2015, Maryland was hit with a winter blast that brought routine altering snowfall AND record cold temperatures.

A sign in Frizzellburg, Md., is covered in snow and ice,Thursday, March 5, 2015, during snowstorm. The U.S. federal government said its offices in the Washington area will be closed Thursday because of a new round of winter weather expected in the region. The Office of Personnel Management said non-emergency personnel in and around Washington were granted excused absences for the day. Emergency employees and telework-ready employees were expected to work.

Let's talk snow totals. Most locations picked up between five and ten inches. There were some outliers that picked up a foot of snow!

Ryan Cooke clears snows at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., Thursday, March 5, 2015, during a snowstorm. The U.S. federal government said its offices in the Washington area will be closed Thursday because of a new round of winter weather expected in the region. The Office of Personnel Management said non-emergency personnel in and around Washington were granted excused absences for the day. Emergency employees and telework-ready employees were expected to work.

Then, there's the temperature component. At BWI, we set a new record low when temperatures plummeted to 10° early March 6th. The previous record for that date occurred twice-- in 1873 and 1901... over a hundred years ago! Winds were a bit elevated so we had some serious wind chills -- with feel like temperatures hovering below zero! Some notable wind chills were:

-12° in Myersville

-5° in Reisterstown

-1° in Baltimore

WMAR

Washington DC received significant snow as well.... looks like everyone decided to get out and play...

Just Kidding!! -- here's President Barack Obama headed for Marine One on March 6th.