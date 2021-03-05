It's Cold, But Not As Cold As 2015

Let's face it-- most of us are looking forward to some warmer weather. Since the forecast is looking a little chilly (but sunny) I thought that I'd use this time to talk about a COLDER March 5/6 that occurred six years ago. In 2015, Maryland was hit with a winter blast that brought routine altering snowfall AND record cold temperatures.
Let's talk snow totals. Most locations picked up between five and ten inches. There were some outliers that picked up a foot of snow!
Then, there's the temperature component. At BWI, we set a new record low when temperatures plummeted to 10° early March 6th. The previous record for that date occurred twice-- in 1873 and 1901... over a hundred years ago! Winds were a bit elevated so we had some serious wind chills -- with feel like temperatures hovering below zero! Some notable wind chills were:
-12° in Myersville -5° in Reisterstown -1° in Baltimore
Washington DC received significant snow as well.... looks like everyone decided to get out and play... Just Kidding!! -- here's President Barack Obama headed for Marine One on March 6th.
