It's been hot!

Of course I don't have to tell you that, LOL...

But seriously-- the seasonal average for July ranges between 88 and 89 degrees. That's not a big range at all. So far, out of 30 days,-- 21 days this month have been unseasonably warm. Matter of fact, all 21 of those days were 90°+!

Thankfully, the recent series of cold fronts are allowing slightly cooler temperatures to build and unseasonably cool temps will linger for several days.

