Isolated strong storms later today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Widespread showers and thunderstorms slide in this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The SPC has placed the area under a level 1/5 Marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms. The biggest concerns will be strong damaging wind gusts this evening through the overnight hours. Isolated instances of flooding are possible, as .50-1.50" of rain can't be ruled out when it's all said and done. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday afternoon before conditions dry out this weekend. Wind gusts will range between 35-40 mph through Saturday before they relax during the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will range in the 60s on Saturday before climbing back into the 70s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Looking dry and summer-like next week with afternoon highs approaching 80°!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 70. Southeast wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Showers likely and thunderstorms Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.