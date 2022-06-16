Isolated Strong/Severe Storms Possible

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers will roll through the area early morning. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary concerns with the first round of rain. Another chance for showers & storms late afternoon/evening with some of those storms being strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are the primary risks, but an isolated spin up cannot be ruled out. The weekend will feel more refreshing with highs returning back into the lower-80s with tons of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the rise into early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.