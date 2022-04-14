Isolated Storms This Afternoon

BALTIMORE — Starting off with some sunshine and warm temperatures, in the 60s! Winds out of the southwest will allow temperatures to warm up into the 80s this afternoon with a cold front advancing from the west. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible between 1-7 PM. Damaging winds and small hail will be the main threats. Temperatures only climb into the 70s on Good Friday, with lots of sunshine! Another rain chance is in the forecast for Saturday. Easter Sunday looks rain-free with highs in the low-60s!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.