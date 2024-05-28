Watch Now
Isolated storm chances today

Less active late-week...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 2:25 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 04:50:21-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A mixture of sun and clouds is expected today with highs in the low-80s. An approaching cold front from the west may produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm late-afternoon/evening. The better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will drop throughout the rest of the work week, into the mid-70s. Mostly dry skies are expected on Thursday and Friday with ample sunshine. The weekend looks mainly rain-free with temperatures climbing back into the low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

