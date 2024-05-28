Isolated storm chances today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A mixture of sun and clouds is expected today with highs in the low-80s. An approaching cold front from the west may produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm late-afternoon/evening. The better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will drop throughout the rest of the work week, into the mid-70s. Mostly dry skies are expected on Thursday and Friday with ample sunshine. The weekend looks mainly rain-free with temperatures climbing back into the low-80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.