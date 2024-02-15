Isolated showers this evening

BALTIMORE — A clipper system increases clouds across the area today with some isolated showers developing towards the evening hours. A noticeable southerly breeze will help temperatures climb near 50° today. Partly cloudy skies on Friday with seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s. Clouds increase Friday night as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This system will bring another chance for some light snow showers on Saturday morning. Minor accumulation of 1-3" can be expected for most when it's all said and done. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. A quiet and sunny start to next week with temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south 8-16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind 8-16 mph becoming west. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Snow, mainly after 2am. Low around 31.

Saturday Snow, possibly mixing with rain, then gradually ending around late-morning. High near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.