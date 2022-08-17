Isolated pop-up storm chances today

BALTIMORE — Sunshine will become more filtered today with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. An isolated shower/storm or two is possible late day into the evening hours, mainly northwest of I-95. Expect more sunshine through late-week with temperatures rebounding back near average, in the mid to upper-80s. Humidity increases this weekend with greater rain and thunderstorm chances south of the metro on Saturday. The better chance for widespread rain and storms will commence early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.