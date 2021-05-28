Isolated Flash Flooding Possible

WMAR

The system that we've been talking about for the last few days is finally pushing through the region. A warm front is currently lifting tonight-- and we'll see a cold front associated with an area of low pressure slide through Saturday. All of this equals lots of opportunities for rain as this system passes. The risk for stronger storms exists for the southern half of the state-- but we'll also be looking at the possibility of isolated flash flooding as most locations pick up between 1 and 2 inches of rain through Saturday, with some areas picking up slightly higher totals. Temperatures also will be roughly 15°-20° below average all weekend!

Showers will be off and on Saturday under cloudy skies as the low pressure system swings moisture in from the northeast as it slides to our east. Sunday's rain chances will be more isolated, as skies dry out just in time for Memorial Day!

