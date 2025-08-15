Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Isolated afternoon pop-up storms

Mostly dry this weekend...
After strong storms rolled through the area today, we find ourselves on the backside of the front. The weather should be quiet tonight, albeit the threat of a stray shower or two remains a possibility. Friday will be drier, although there will be some pop-up sprinkles in the afternoon. The one thing you'll notice is that the humidity will be lower as we head into the next few days!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly dry skies today, with a slight chance of a pop-up storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and it will feel muggy. It will be mostly dry this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday. Storm chances increase mid-week and temperatures will fall below average.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 72. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A high near 81.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

