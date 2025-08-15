Isolated afternoon pop-up storms

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly dry skies today, with a slight chance of a pop-up storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and it will feel muggy. It will be mostly dry this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday. Storm chances increase mid-week and temperatures will fall below average.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 72. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A high near 81.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.