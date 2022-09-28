Intervals of sun & clouds today

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds is in store for today and Thursday. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, in the low-70s through the rest of the work week. Clouds will increase Friday as the remnants of Ian approach the Mid-Atlantic region. It is certain that wet weather is expected this weekend. The intensity of rain, winds, and severe weather is still uncertain right now. Keeping an eye on the forecast will be key to getting the most up to date information on what will unfold this weekend and even into Monday possibly. Tuesday will begin to dry out and sunshine will slowly return for the middle of the week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.