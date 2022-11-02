Intervals of sun & clouds

BALTIMORE — Expect a mix of sun & clouds today with highs rebounding near 70°. Temperatures remain above normal through the end of the week. The dry stretch of weather begins today and continues through Saturday. Temperatures will trend even milder, into the mid-70s this weekend. Model guidance is showing that the chance for showers increases on Sunday as a front moves into the region. There will be plenty of clouds to kick off next week with cooler highs in the upper-60s on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.