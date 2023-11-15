Intervals of clouds and sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! It's a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will climb to seasonal levels, in the upper-50s and low-60s with intervals of clouds and sun. High pressure remains in control for the next couple of days-keeping skies dry and moderating temperatures back into the 60s late-week. A cold front brings our next chance for rain early Saturday morning before conditions dry out through the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the bulk of the weekend with falling temperatures. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing to start off next week with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.